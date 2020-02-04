See Sam Asghari Teach Justin Sylvester & Morgan Stewart Plank Push-Ups on Daily Pop

The Daily Pop co-hosts have been whipped into shape thanks to celebrity trainer and actor Sam Asghari.

On Monday, the 26-year-old trainer stopped by Daily Pop to show co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart moves that’ll keep them red carpet ready. In fact, before Asghari hit the screen, Sylvester quipped that his “body was not on point” at the 2020 Grammys.

“I need a trainer,” the E! personality joked before introducing the celebrity trainer.

What a seamless segue! We can’t blame Sylvester for wanting to get to the training segment as, in addition to being a fitness guru, Asghari is famously Britney Spears‘ boyfriend.

Nonetheless, the personal trainer was at Daily Pop to discuss the fitness program he designed for the everyday person. Sorry, Britney. This one’s for us!

“The fitness program that I designed is almost for everyone, not just someone that goes to the gym on an everyday basis,” Asghari explained. “Someone like you, someone that has a full-time job, that has about an hour or 45 minutes or even 30 minutes and they want to get in a workout, that’s designed for that.”

And while some personal trainers may encourage lengthy workout sessions, Asghari revealed it’s about the quality of the workout, not the quantity.

“I believe in keeping it short. You’ve got to know what you’re doing when you go to the gym, but it’s not rocket science,” Asghari inform Stewart and Sylvester. “You’re getting into the gym. You’ve got to get moving. At the end of the day, calories in, calories out.”

Per the celebrity trainer and actor, his routine focuses on “body weight training.” This meant a plank push-up warm-up was in order for the Daily Pop team.

“He’s doing this no problem,” Stewart joked mid routine.

For the perfect warm-up, Asghari urged 10 to 15 plank push-ups. As Asghari demonstrated more core essential moves, he made it clear this workout is perfect for men and women.

Participants can keep track of their progress on the newly launched AsghariFitness.com.

Does Spears follow this routine? In a way, yes.

However, Asghari shared that he doesn’t train the “Toxic” singer, they simply “work out together.”

“She’s a natural born athlete,” Asghari praised. “So, she does a lot of, like, core work, a lot of dancing, a lot of balance movements, a lot of yoga lately. Which is extremely crazy moves that I can’t do, neither can you.”

For Asghari’s full fitness segment on Daily Pop, be sure to watch the clip above!