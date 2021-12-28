See Simone Biles’ Reaction to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ Latest NFL Achievement

Simone Biles Reacts to Boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ Latest NFL Achievement

The golden couple of sports continues to be Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

Read the Olympic gymnast’s sweet message to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after he made his first career interception.

Jonathan Owens gets a perfect 10 from Simone Biles.

On December 1, the four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram.

27 to express her love for her boyfriend after he achieved a major goal in his NFL career during a recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jonathan and the Houston Texans defeated the visiting team 41-29 at NRG Stadium on Dec. Jonathan posted a photo of the couple embracing outside of the stadium.

“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception andamp; fumble recovery was a dream!” the 24-year-old gymnast wrote on December 26.

“All of your hard work is paying off, and this is just the start!” she exclaimed.

“I adore you, @jowens_3,” she said.

“Forever cheering loud and proud for (hashtag)36,” Simone, who was wearing Jonathan’s jersey in the romantic picture, added.

Jonathan also had nothing but loving words for Simone in the comments section of her post, proving that they’re one of the sports world’s golden couples.

“Thank you baby, so happy you could be there,” he replied, accompanied by two red heart emojis.

Simone retweeted clips of Jonathan’s interception and fumble recovery to her Twitter followers.

“LFG!!!!!!! (hashtag)36,” she tweeted in one tweet.

Simone and Jonathan’s mother were both at the game to support their son.

Jonathan said it was “amazing” to have the two witness his milestone in person in a post-game interview on the Texans’ website.

“Having those two in the stands supporting me, I can’t describe the feeling,” he said.

“I never expected it to turn out this way.”

“However, I’m glad it did.”

After meeting online, Simone and Jonathan began dating last year.

The couple has continued to praise each other’s athletic accomplishments since confirming their relationship in August 2020.

Simone called Jonathan “the hardest working athlete I know” in a June interview with E! News’ Daily Pop.

“But we definitely get into fights about which sport is harder all the time,” she joked.

“We’re always there for each other, but at the end of the day, we’re still crazy close.”

During the event,

