See the biggest and smallest engagement rings worn by Vanderpump Rules stars, as Lala Kent claims her ex’s ‘(dollar)150K diamond’ was a FRAUD.

See the biggest and smallest engagement rings worn by Vanderpump Rules stars, as Lala Kent claims her ex’s ‘(dollar)150K diamond’ was a FAKE.

OVER THE YEARS, THE CAST OF VANDERPUMP RULES has seen their fair share of bling, amidst lavish engagements, over-the-top marriages, and messy divorces.

The Bravo stars have witnessed everything from Katie Maloney’s tiny diamond to Lala Kent’s massive “fake” gem.

In June of 2018, Jax Taylor proposed to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Brittany with a 3.14-carat cushion cut white diamond.

With a thin double halo of smaller diamonds surrounding the center stone, the traditional ring was a perfect fit for the Kentucky native.

The reality star spent a whopping (dollar)70,000 on the piece, later claiming it was made for a specific reason.

One of the halos was made in honor of Brittany, while the other was made in honor of Jax.

Cruz, the couple’s first child, was born in April of 2021.

Tom Schwartz proposed to Katie Maloney on the roof of Pearl’s Rooftop in Los Angeles in July of 2015.

With a small 2-carat pear-shaped champagne diamond set on a gold band designed by friend Kyle Chan, the TV star asked for forever.

For a special touch, the designer used 14-karat rose gold and added a pink sapphire to the band.

Despite its small size, Katie expressed her delight with the choice, saying, “one of my and @twschwa’s closest friends designed this gorgeous ring and that makes it all the more special!”

Randall Emmett proposed to his girlfriend in September 2018 while on a romantic beach vacation.

The film producer proposed with a massive 6-carat diamond from Leon Diamond in New York, designed by Richie Rich.

The TV personality claimed he worked on the massive specimen for six months with the designer, who set it on an 18K white gold ring.

Randall claimed the piece was worth (dollar)150,000 because the center stone was surrounded by a gleaming halo with diamonds on the band.

However, Lala recently claimed on a podcast that the ring was a fake, that it was previously a “brown” stone, and that it was only worth “thousands” after their acrimonious split.

Scheana announced her engagement to a man she reconnected with in high school on the second season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

“I was specific in that I wanted a thin band with a princess cut diamond in a halo setting,” the couple said of their ring shopping trip in Covina.

Her handsome husband, on the other hand, wanted to make it extra special, so he added diamonds that her father had given her mother when she was born.

“Knowing I just made a part of my mother’s ring…

