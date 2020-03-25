See The Challenge: Total Madness Cast Discover Their New and “Terrifying” Bunker

It’s Total Madness when The Challenge returns for its landmark 35th season and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the MTV show’s season premiere.

In the below video, the cast of The Challenge: Total Madness gets to check out their new gigs. Gone are the jungle houses, the spacious mansions and the lavish pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They’re totally isolated.

“For the first time ever, we are living in a nuclear bomb shelter,” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, says in the exclusive sneak peek below. “This place is terrifying.”

The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Their reactions range from “What the f—k?” to “Holy s—t!” and “Wow, dude. We’re in a bunker!” The luxuries of old Challenge houses are nowhere to be seen.

“I’m in this dungeon type thing. I’m like, ‘Where’s the hot tub? Where’s the mimosas? Where the heck is the sun?'” Mattie Breaux says.

It’s safe to say everyone is in disbelief about their new home base. “Surely this isn’t it,” Melissa Reeves says. “There’s no windows. There’s hardly any air. There’s no wardrobe space. I’ve stepped into prison!”

They’ve got a blanket, toilet paper and a bar of soap that looks like it’s seen better days.

While going through the house, the cast finds what appears to be a living room (couches and some games?), a war room full of screens and lots and lots of hallways. However, there is a kitchen, gym, a small pool and some other luxuries for the cast to use while they are in competition with one another.

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 with a 90-minute episode on MTV.