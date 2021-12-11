See the Fabulous Swimsuit and Evening Gown Styles of the Miss Universe 2021 Contestants.

View photos from the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions for all 80 Miss Universe 2021 contestants.

A total of 80 beautiful women from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe 2021 this weekend.

If it seems like you’ve only recently seen the annual pageant, you’re not alone: the 2020 competition, won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, was held in May after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest in 2021, which will be the organization’s 70th, will be broadcast live from Eilat, Israel’s coastal city.

Steve Harvey, who hosted the event between 2015 and 2019, returns as the host after being absent the last time.

This year’s competition will feature past contestants and the social and international issues they face in their communities, as well as the issue of climate change.

The pageant will include swimsuit, evening gown, and national costume competitions, as is customary.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the contestants demonstrated their talents in preliminary competitions.

The official Miss Universe competition in 2021 will be broadcast in 160 countries.

In the United States, the show will air on Fox and Telemundo.

Timetables can be found in your local newspaper.

Modeling their swimwear are the Miss Universe contestants in the following photos:

Dajci, Ina

Julieta Garcia is a Spanish actress.

Avetisyan, Nane

Thessaly Zimmerman is a character in the film Thessaly Zimmerman

Daria Varlamoval is a Russian actress who is best known for her role in

Chantel O’Brian is an actress.

Manar Nadeem Deyani foregoes the traditional swimsuit.

She is the first Miss Universe contestant from the Gulf, as well as the region’s second beauty queen to be nominated for the international competition since 2013.

Deltour, Kedist

Antelo Nahemi Uequin

Teresa Santos is a writer who lives in Mexico City.

Penn Xaria

Danova, Elena

Ngin Marady

Michèle-Ange Minkata is a writer who lives in New York City.

Tamara Jemuovic is a Serbian actress.

Georgina Kerford is a British actress.

Figueroa Antonia

Shiyin Yang is a Chinese actress.

Ayos, Valeria

Rees, Valeria

Ivanievi, Ora

Cijntje Shariengela

Karolina Kokesova is a Czech model.

Langtved, Sara

Debbie Aflalo is a well-known actress.

Mendoza, Susy Sacoto

Alejandra Gavidia is a character in the film Alejandra Gavidia

Avomo Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martin

Unkuri Essi

Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer is a fictional character who appears in the film Eloisa Jo-Hannah

