See the First Look at TikTok Reality Show Hype House, as well as when it will be available on Netflix.

TikTok is coming to Netflix, and we are beyond excited.

Hype House, Netflix’s upcoming series, will premiere on January, according to E! News exclusively.

According to the platform, the new reality show, which stars Larri Merrit, Nikita Dragun, LILHUDDY (real name Chase Hudson), and other influencers, follows the “compelling the compelling lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars.”

The series will follow the “iconic content creators” as they “open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve rarely seen” while filming inside the infamous Hype House, which is made up of 20 TikTokers.

“From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love, and tackle the next stage of their lives,” according to a show description.

Alex Warren, Thomas Petrou, Vinnie Hacker, Kouvr Annon, Mia Hayward, Ryland Storms, Michael Sanzone, Calvin Golby, Patrick Huston, and Connor Yates are among the other Hype House members who have joined the cast.

Though the pair were originally expected to appear onscreen together, a source close to production confirms to E! News that the Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Gomez storyline isn’t included in the show.

With the official tagline, “Friends Before Followers?” E! News can also share the exclusive first look at Hype House, which features LILHUDDY in a leather jacket and Larri in a pink jacket and matching shades.

The series has been in the works since August 2020, when Wheelhouse Entertainment signed an overall deal with Hype House.

The group announced the show with a video on TikTok on April 22.

Nikita says in the video, “I’m passing the phone to someone who got us the Netflix deal.”

“Oh my god, Hulu, I’m so sorry.”

This news has us completely giddy.

We’ll just be scrolling our lives away on TikTok while we wait for the Hype House to arrive on Netflix.

