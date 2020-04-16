See the Gift Flipping 101 Is Giving Tarek El Moussa and His Family

Tarek El Moussa thinks he’s the “luckiest guy” out there and you can see why in the exclusive Flipping 101 clip.

In the sneak preview of Flipping 101, El Moussa’s new HGTV series, the house flipping guru is hanging with his kids, Taylor and Brayden, when he gets a call for help. But it’s the time at home that cameras have captured that’s really special to El Moussa.

“I’m the luckiest guy to be able to film with my children knowing one day we will all look back and watch together,” he told E! News.

In the Thursday, April 16 episode of Flipping 101, El Moussa helps a couple who put their savings on the line to flip their first home in Rancho Cucamonga, California. One partner is obsessed with expensive design, the other is neurotic about losing money. They have no plan, no contractor, so it’s up to El Moussa to step in and get them unified on the same page.

“I’m sharing every lesson I’ve learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unscathed,” El Moussa said in a statement when his show was announced. “I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning their homes into the best on the block.”

Flipping 101 features the Flip or Flop star helping novice renovators get into the house-flipping game. El Moussa provides beginnings with the foundation they need to avoid breaking the bank and turn a profit.

El Moussa still works with ex-wife Christina Anstead on Flip or Flop. She also has her own series, Christina on the Coast.

Flipping 101 airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on HGTV.