See the humble Wisconsin grave of Betty White’s husband Allen Ludden, as the beloved actress will most likely be buried alongside him.

See Betty White’s husband Allen Ludden’s modest Wisconsin grave, as the beloved actress is likely to be buried alongside him.

BETTY White’s late husband Allen Ludden has a simple Wisconsin grave, and she will most likely be buried next to him.

Betty died of natural causes on January 31st, at the age of 99, in her Brentwood, Los Angeles home.

The Sun has obtained exclusive photos of Allen’s tombstone at the Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, where the beloved actress is expected to be buried alongside him.

Allen E Ludden, Capt US Army World War II, is engraved on the modest tombstone.

He died on June 9, 1981, after being born on October 5, 1917, in Mineral Point.

Mineral Point residents are proud of their Hollywood ties, as Mayor Jason Basting put it: “Our connection to Hollywood here in Mineral Point is Allen Ludden and Betty White.”

“It’s pretty neat to have that kind of connection in a small town of 2,600 people, and she’s a legend.”

Betty and Allen married in 1963 and remained together until his death from stomach cancer in 1994.

She became a stepmother to his three children, all of whom survived Betty and now lead quiet lives away from the spotlight.

She met her third husband while appearing as a guest on his game show Password, which he hosted from 1961 to 1980.

Their stars are even next to each other on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as she said at the unveiling of his achievement in 1988: “I cannot express what this day means to me.”

“Don’t be surprised if our stars are fooling around in the wee hours of the morning.”

“I had the love of my life,” she said during an Anderson Cooper interview in 2011 when asked why she never remarried.

“Who needs the rest when you’ve had it all?”

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Betty White blog…

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Betty’s agent Jeff Witjas in a statement.

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal kingdom, which she adored.”

“I don’t believe Betty ever feared death because she always desired to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

“She thought she’d see him again.”

Her death appeared to be from “natural causes,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Betty died on January 17, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.