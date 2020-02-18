See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

There are some new Champions on the block. America’s Got Talent: The Champions season two crowned a new winner in the Monday, Feb. 17 finale after some stiff competition. Warning, spoilers follow!

Dance group V.Unbeatable lived up to their name and took home the top spot. The group, originally from America’s Got Talent season 14, took the top spot over trapeze act Duo Transcend. They were previously from America’s Got Talent season 13.

When asked by judge Heidi Klum how they felt after winning, a member of the group simply said, “So amazing!”

The Mumbai-based dance group competed in the Indian dance series Dance Plus and gained notoriety. In the United States, guest judge Dwayne Wade gave them the Golden Buzzer during season 14 of AGT.

“It is going to be a big surprise when we go back [home]because nobody knows we’re here,” a V.Unbeatable member said. “We kept it very secret and we didn’t tell. Only the parents of us are knowing.”

As for the moments leading up to the big moment, he said, “We were shivering, literally we were shivering. They kids were crying, they clearly wanted to win this title. We were just so constantly looking at what Terry [Crews] is going to say, and what name he’s going to say.” https://youtu.be/mJcnr3HaRPY

See the moment they were crowned winners of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season two above.

During the finale, V.Unbeatable performed to “Tattad Tattad” with Travis Barker from Blink-182. The high-flying dance stunned the audiences and judges including Klum, Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell. See it above.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)