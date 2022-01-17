See the “Scary” Moment Contestants on the Amazing Race Were Told Their Trip Was Being Postponed.

See the “Scary” Moment Amazing Race Contestants Were Told Their Trip Was Being Postponed.

Producers informed Amazing Race contestants that their time on the show would be cut short in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch the moment The Amazing Race hit its biggest stumbling block yet.

The CBS series’ cast and crew faced a problem they’d never faced before while filming season 33 in early 2020: a pandemic.

They were only three episodes into the season at the time, and knowledge of the coronavirus was scarce, so they decided to postpone the race out of caution.

E! News now has an exclusive look at Keoghan’s announcement.

In the video, which was shot in February,

“Right now, the world is dealing with the coronavirus,” he explains, “and we believe the best choice for all of us is to suspend the race in order to keep you safe.”

Everyone had no idea that the pitstop would last more than 18 months.

“For them to shut down a race of this magnitude in February, it was a scary time,” contestant Akbar Cook said in retrospect.

Returning, on the other hand, was incredible.

Even though filming in the COVID-19 era has its limitations and risks, Keoghan sees a silver lining, saying, “In a way, it’s kind of fun to flirt with a different way of doing the show.”

We’re adjusting by saying, “OK, we’re not going to put you on a commercial flight.” We’re also not allowing our teams to go out and just take public transportation.

So I’m looking forward to seeing how they approach the race.”

The contestants, understandably, were open to anything.

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt, flight attendants, shared that they were among the many in their industry who had been laid off, so returning to the race was a welcome distraction.

“We’ve gone through a lot,” Cayla explained.

Life has changed for Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris in the past 18 months, with Dusty announcing the birth of a healthy baby boy named Miles.

And the contestants aren’t looking at their time off as a disadvantage, with many using it to improve their fitness and, yes, practice their driving skills.

Cayla and Raquel are “so competitive and know our abilities,” as Cayla put it.

