See the Show’s Most Shocking Transformations Before and After

Drs.

Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are masters of their trade.

For the past seven seasons, the Botched docs have stunned both their patients and viewers at home by performing the most complex of procedures—all to correct previous failed surgeries—and achieving stunning results.

Often, thanks to the expertise of plastic surgeons, it’s impossible to tell what went wrong with a patient’s initial procedure!

Botched has been full of “stories you think would never happen” for the past seven seasons.

Heather Dubrow’s husband told E!’s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop before season six premiered last year, “We decided this season to take on those patients that we normally would pass on, that weren’t considered fixable.”

“However, because we’ve been doing this for such a long time, we’ve developed special operations and skills for these incredibly difficult cases.”

So far, the documents have lived up to expectations.

In recent episodes, the two have attempted everything from correcting a dentist’s breast augmentation to assisting a woman with “dead person” breasts! Last season, Terry even invented his own surgical technique to aid a patient’s botched boobs!

For a closer look at the impressive transformations ahead of Botched’s return to E! on Tuesday, January 15th, click here.

25 at 9 p.m., and you can catch up on Botched on Peacock at any time.

Jazmyn was aware of a “beast” birth mark that ran from the back of her ear down her neck.

The birth mark caused Jazmyn a lot of discomfort, from itching to sweating, and it was also a health risk if it continued to grow, according to Dr.

Dubrow is a word that can be used to describe someone

with the assistance of Dr.

Jazmyn was finally free of her birthmark thanks to Nassif’s brilliant tissue expander idea.

After a breakthrough “past life immersion” experience, Aia received calf implants 17 years ago.

Aia, who admitted to being “obsessed” with her legs, realized she was suffering from a “sub-conscious memory” from her past.

Aia explained, “In a previous life, I was a German soldier.”

“Something blew up next to my legs while I was on the battlefield.”

She was, however, confronted with some current life issues after receiving her implants.

“I just wanted bigger calves,” she grumbled, “and now I have deformed purple legs.”

“They appear to have come from another person.”

