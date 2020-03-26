See The Walking Dead Star Andrew Lincoln’s Sweet Tribute Performance to Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira left The Walking Dead in the Sunday, March 22 episode of the long-running AMC zombie apocalypse drama, and to mark the occasion, Andrew Lincoln, who played her former on-screen love interest Rick Grimes, recorded an especially sweet serenade for the departing actress.

In the video below, Lincoln, who left the show last season, sings his own version of “Live and Let Die,” changing lyrics to “Simply love you, Danai.”

Lincoln then reflected on the first time their The Walking Dead characters met and shared a behind-the-scenes story that he called one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.

“I remember the first time I met you. You were fainted, you had collapsed outside the gates of the prison and Ricky ‘Dooda’ Grimes and his son—I thought you were a maniac with katana swords, but my son Carl thought that we should save you, so I ran out. The whole of production insisted that I didn’t pick you up, that the scene would finish just as I got you into a firemen’s lift. Oh no, I wanted to be a hero. I picked you up. I managed about three steps and I dropped you. Then I fell on you. It was probably the most embarrassing moment in my career and I’m still making it up to you. I’m really sorry, still. Apart from the apology, which I do every time I see you, I just wanted to say congratulations on an incredible character, an incredible achievement, and you are the most marvelous, talented, dignified, honorable, classy and gorgeous girl I’ve had the good fortune to work with. I just want to say big love and congratulations, because…”

And then he launched into a version of “Gangster’s Paradise” with lyrics changed to “zombie paradise.”

Gurira’s Michonne left the show in search of Rick Grimes. Lincoln departed the show in season nine, then the storyline jumped forward in time. In the show’s now-present day, Michonne discovered Rick’s boots and other belongings hinting that he was still alive. Lincoln is set to star in The Walking Dead movies as Rick Grimes. Gurira will likely appear as well.

The Walking Dead season 10 finale will air later this year. It’s been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year,” AMC said in a statement.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on AMC.