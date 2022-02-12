See Tom Brady Relaxing on the Beach with Gisele Bundchen in New Beach Photos

With their toes in the sand, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen looked in love.

From the field to the beach, we’ve covered a lot of ground.

On Friday, February 1, Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted in New York City.

The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were spotted walking hand in hand on the beach in Costa Rica with their dog, with ear-to-ear smiles.

Gisele wore a black tank dress and black sandals, while Tom wore a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers.

The couple’s leisurely stroll comes just days before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion may have been gearing up for his next return to the field in previous years, Tom’s schedule now appears to be a little more laid-back after announcing his retirement earlier this month.

In a February Instagram post, she said:

1. Tom informed football fans across the country that his career in the sport was coming to an end.

Tom stated that, while he enjoyed his NFL football career, he will devote his “time” and “energy” to other endeavors that “require his attention.”

At the top of Tom’s priority list, it appears that spending time with his family is his top priority.

“You are my inspiration,” Tom continued in his Instagram post to his wife Gisele and children Jack, Benny, and Vivi.

“My proudest accomplishment is our family.”

I always returned home from the field to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family in order for me to concentrate on my career.

Her selflessness enabled me to achieve new professional heights, and I cannot express how much you mean to me and my family.

“I love my life’s love for you.”

This month marks Tom and Gisele’s 13th wedding anniversary, and it appears that another romantic getaway to the beach would be the ideal way to commemorate the occasion.

