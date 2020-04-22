See Tom Holland Surprise Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy as Spider-Man on His Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel‘s son Billy got an awesome birthday gift from his friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

During Tuesday’s at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland surprised the late night host’s 3-year-old son to wish him a happy birthday. Before meeting the birthday boy, Jimmy explained that he had planned to have a Spider-Man impersonator come to Billy’s party, which they were forced to cancel due to the pandemic, and asked if Tom would fill in.

Virtually joining in on the b-day fun from his home in London, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star donned a makeshift Spidey costume using a red sweatshirt vest featuring the character’s logo and some novelty Spider-Man gloves. Billy was also sporting his own Spider-Man costume and was super excited to see his favorite hero pop up on the screen.

“Hey, what’s up, Billy!” Tom said to the bashful 3-year-old, who was too shy to answer back. Thankfully, Billy’s older sister Jane, 5, was also in attendance to help. “That is Peter Parker!” she exclaimed.

As the two got better acquainted, Jimmy seized the moment to embarrass his daughter in front of the Avengers: Endgame star. “What did you say about Peter Parker’s face?” he asked the 5-year-old, to which she responded, “[It’s] cute.” Humbled, Tom said, “Thank you so much. I appreciate that. That’s very kind of you.” Giving her dad an upset look, Jimmy laughed and said, “Are you mad at me for saying that? Oh, no. But he likes it. It’s nice!”

Then, the gang sang happy birthday to Billy as he blew out the candles on his Spider-Man birthday cake. “Thank you, Spider-Man,” Jimmy said as his little ones began digging into the cake. “You’re the best. I appreciate it.”

Before Tom suited up as Spider-Man for Billy’s virtual birthday party, the Onward star gave Jimmy an update on how social distancing has been. As the duo caught up, Tom revealed which of his Marvel co-stars he’s been video chatting with. “I spoke Jake Gyllenhaal the other day,” he said. “We were chatting about doing a Peloton class together. We’ve been trying to get on the same bike and train together.”

And, he shared that Ryan Reynolds sent him over a case of his Aviation Gin, adding that the package said: “Some friendly neighborhood spider gin. Love, Ryan.”