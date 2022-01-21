See Tyler Baltierra, Zach Davis, and Cole DeBoer, as well as other reality stars, hit the gym.

Fans of TEEN Mom love the drama, but the show’s buff dads, Tyler Baltierra, Zach Davis, and Cole DeBoer, are another reason to watch.

Several fathers on the show devote a significant amount of time to working out in the gym, and their efforts are rewarded.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, fans went crazy over a shirtless Zach Davis, Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance.

Fans thanked Cheyenne for filming with her beau in a clip from the show that was shared on Reddit.

“Public Appreciation Post: Cheyenne, thank you for filming this beautiful man without his shirt on,” the original poster exclaimed.

“For real, ty girl.”

“He’s a beautiful man!” exclaimed another fan, while another added, “I’m not a huge fan of tons of tattoos, but damn he’s hot.”

“His personality makes him hotter too,” another comment read. “Just hope he keeps being down to early like he is because it makes Chey better.”

“He’s fine,” someone else simply added.

On Teen Mom, Zach isn’t the only handsome – or buff – father.

Here are some of the sexiest Teen Mom dads.

Cheyenne and Zach were engaged in April, despite having known each other for a long time and dating in high school.

Zach isn’t afraid to flaunt his body on social media, frequently posting photos of his abs and arm muscles.

Zach and Cheyenne recently went on a beach vacation, where he spent a lot of time without a shirt.

Zach shared a number of photos of himself in the sun, including several of him holding son Ace, who was dressed in a matching swimsuit and bucket hat.

“U starting to get that dad bod lol pull up on the workouts,” a trainer joked as fans gushed over Zach’s body in the comments.

Tyler has been working out hard in the gym and isn’t afraid to show off his results to his fans.

The Teen Mom star was spotted in the gym earlier this month filming a few videos.

He posted clips of himself lifting weights after sharing a shirtless photo on his 30th birthday.

He claimed it was “still not good enough” at the time.

“xxx Despite the pandemic that halted everyone’s progress, you still managed to push through, and now you are on the verge of hitting more PRs in your main compound lifts,” Tyler said in the video.

“Keep in mind that this is a marathon, not a spring race.”

“I’m coming for the 225lbs andamp; this was the set where those weight plates slid down the bar on the left hand side,” Tyler said.

