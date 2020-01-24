See V.Unbeatable Get the America’s Got Talent: The Champions Golden Buzzer

Well, V.Unbeatable now gets a chance to live up to that name on America’s Got Talent.

The acrobatic dance group from India, originally grand-finalists from America’s Got Talent season 14, received the coveted Golden Buzzer from longtime judge Howie Mandel.

In the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed to “Dhoom Machale Dhoom” by Aditi Singh Sharma and wowed the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell declared the dance group was “in it to win it.” Now’s their chance to really show their stuff. V.Unbeatable is the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in season two of AGT: The Champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm have also been sent through to the finals with the Golden Buzzer.

V.Unbeatable retold their story to audiences ahead of their performance, revealing most of the members of their team come from the slums of Mumbai in India, and said being on the show—and possibly winning—would be life-changing.

“Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour, I think it’s going to live forever, and I think this has probably been one of the best acts we’ve seen in Champions this year,” Cowell told them after their performance.

“I believe that,” Mandel said. “I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you. When you didn’t win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife going into our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit there and think about this moment.”

And then Mandel pressed the buzzer.

See the moment above and below get the lowdown on who’s still in the competition.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

