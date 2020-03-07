See Victor Cruz’s Sweet Tribute for Mom Blanca Ahead of International Women’s Day

Victor Cruz‘s mom has made her Pop of the Morning debut.

With International Women’s Day just around the corner (Sunday, Mar. 8 to be exact), the retired NFL player decided to honor a very important woman in his life during Friday’s all-new episode. We’re, of course, talking about Cruz’s sweet FaceTime session with mom Blanca Cruz.

“You look fantastic, Ma! The hoops, the lipstick, you look great,” Cruz sweetly noted at the start of the segment.

Unsurprisingly, Cruz’s co-host Scott Tweedie took Blanca’s POTM appearance as an opportunity to learn more about the father-of-one. According to Blanca, Cruz was “very active” and “never stayed still” as a child, which led to him doing sports.

While Blanca couldn’t be prouder of Victor, she admitted that she used to avoid his youth football games out of fear.

“I didn’t want to come to any games ’cause I was scared of Victor playing football, it’s such a scary sport,” Blanca relayed. “I went to the championship game and, as soon as I get there, I see Victor running across the field scoring a touchdown.”

Sounds like Victor was always destined to be an NFL pro. In fact, he credited his work ethic to Blanca, who “sacrificed so many things” for her children.

“She was born in Puerto Rico and came to this country at a very young age, with her mother. And worked hard and worked hard to put food on the table for myself and my sister,” Cruz gushed about his mother. “I think that work ethic is what’s been instilled in me, day-in and day-out. Watching her grow up and sacrifice so many things for her children…I mean, I have no choice but to live up to that and tried to exceed that, because of the foundation she set for us as children.”

If that doesn’t choke you up, we don’t know what will!

For Blanca’s full POTM debut, be sure to watch the footage above!