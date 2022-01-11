See what foods celebrities like Queen Elizabeth, Tyra Banks, and others can’t stand.

Everyone, including celebrities, has favorites and dislikes when it comes to food.

In fact, a number of celebrities have spoken out about the foods they despise, with some surprising results.

Chrissy Teigen, who is known for her outspokenness on social media, surprised her fans by revealing that she isn’t a Nutella fan.

“Nutella is sh–t,” the cookbook author tweeted in 2014, expressing her dissatisfaction with the chocolate and hazelnut spread.

“I have not been hacked; I am simply TIRED OF NUTELLA AND PROUD TO BE AMONG THE FIRST (hashtag)NUTELLATRUTHERS,” the author of Cravings added.

Despite the fact that Teigen’s opinion at the time divided the internet, the model later admitted that her feelings on the subject had not changed.

“I think a lot of people think the hazelnut is good for them, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so French,’ and it’s just no,” Teigen said on First We Feast’s Hot Ones in October 2018.

“It’s like you’re eating chocolate for breakfast.”

It’s the equivalent of a mimosa in terms of cuisine.

You just want a cup of coffee in the morning, which is fine, but Nutella is a different story.”

Teigen jokingly called out people who say they like Milky Way candy bars when asked about her continued dislike of the candy bars.

“They’re garbage,” she told Sean Evans, the host.

“Everyone says, ‘No it isn’t,’ and I ask, ‘When did you last have it?’ and they say, ‘Oh, I was four.'”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost also called a Chicago-style deep dish pizza a “topless, sexier calzone,” adding, “Listen, we went to Chicago.

I tried four or five different ones before deciding to respect it for what it is.

It isn’t pizza, to be sure.

That is going to happen.”

Another celebrity who has maintained her dislike is Khloé Kardashian.

Following her previous admission that pork is not for her, the reality star later stated that she would rather gain 10 pounds than try it again.

In 2017, the Good American cofounder clarified this while playing a game of “Would You Rather?” on her app.

