See What Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley Wore to the ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Premiere!

See What the Stars Wore to the Season 6 Premiere of “This Is Us” with Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley.

The cast of This Is Us gathered on Tuesday, December 14, to commemorate the show’s premiere, and they went all out for the final season.

While fans of the NBC show will have to wait until the New Year to see the first episode of the season, they can get their fashion fix from the always-fabulous cast right away. From the big three to the Pearson kids, the entire cast made sure to serve up some stellar style for the big event, which took place in Los Angeles.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca in the show, was an obvious highlight of the evening.

The 37-year-old actress is always stunning on the red carpet, and this one was no exception.

The new mom, who welcomed son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith earlier this year, looked stunning in a printed Dundas gown that fell just above her ankles.

She had a crimped ‘do with a deep side part done by hairstylist Matthew Collins.

A full range of Dyson hot tools is his secret weapon.

The Garnier ambassador enlisted the help of Kindra Mann in the makeup department, who created a glowy look with thick black eyeliner and a petal pink lip.

Another style standout was Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on the show.

The 40-year-old actress wore an adorable printed mini dress with a white collar and puff sleeves.

Her accessory game was also on point, as she paired her outfit with a zebra-print headband that matched Moore’s dress to perfection.

Watson’s deep berry lip provided serious holiday inspiration when it came to glam.

With the help of makeup artist Adam Breuchaud, the actress emphasized her eyes with thick, voluminous false lashes.

Although the women took center stage, the men did not fall short.

They were all dressed sharply in well-tailored suits and tuxedos.

Consider Justin Hartley.

Kevin’s 44-year-old star wore a funky pink, green, and gray plaid suit with an olive undershirt.

Chris Sullivan, of course, deserves special mention.

Because one thing is certain: the 41-year-old actor knows how to put his foot in his mouth.

