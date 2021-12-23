See What the Child Actors From “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause,” and Other Christmas Films Are Up To Now!

See What the Child Actors From ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ and More Are Up To Now!

They wish you a Merry Christmas! Every year, fans re-watch their favorite holiday movies, such as It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone, but what happened to the children who starred in the films?

While the main characters often receive all of the attention — such as Tim Allen as Santa ClausScott Calvin in The Santa Clause trilogy — the adorable child actors who accompany them help to make the films feel more warm and fuzzy.

For example, Love Actually features a slew of major adult actors like Liam Neeson and Keira Knightley, but for many, it’s Neeson’s character’s stepson, Sam, who steals the show.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Sam in the British rom-com, is still remembered nearly a decade after the film premiered in theaters in 2003.

“I don’t think Love Actually will ever go away.”

“I think I’ll be known forever as the cute little kid from Love Actually,” the Nanny McPhee star told Mr.

In a February 2021 interview, Porter said:

“I don’t mind at all; that’s fine with me.”

While working in the entertainment industry, the Nowhere Boy star recalled hating “being spoken down to in any way or mollycoddled as a child.”

That desire to be treated like one of the cast members eventually changed the way he approached going to work as a kid and later in life.

“Everyone would just treat me like another person hired to do a job,” Brodie-Sangster told the outlet.

“However, I’m sure that has an impact on how you develop and grow as a person.”

Karolyn Grimes is another actor who will be remembered for her role in a holiday film.

In 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life, the California native played Bailey’s daughter Zuzu, and she’s delighted that people still approach her to talk about the touching film 75 years later.

Grimes was only six years old when she said, “Look, Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” It wasn’t until she was nearly 40 that she watched the entire movie — and it was then that she realized why so many people loved it.

“It had a significant impact on me.”

