See What the Stars Wore to the ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Cynthia Nixon!

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival series, has finally arrived on our screens. Bring on the Manolo Blahniks, baguette bags, and tutus.

The HBO MAX stars, along with some friends, rolled out a red carpet for the big premiere to celebrate the long-awaited premiere.

It should come as no surprise that the stars dressed to impress, given their fabulous on-screen style.

Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a fantastic performance.

The 56-year-old actress made a point of honoring her character, Carrie Bradshaw, for the occasion.

She not only styled her look with Molly Rogers, the series costume designer, but she also chose a dress from one of Carrie’s favorite designers.

The actress wore an Oscar de la Renta gown in pink and gray with a sweetheart neckline, beading, and a custom cape.

In the 2008 film Sex and the City, Carrie considered an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

She accessorized her look with custom SJP Collection pumps, an Erdem bag, and Fred Leighton, Larkspur, and Hawk jewels.

The rest of the core crew was clearly present as well.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs in the show, wore a monochromatic orange ensemble by Christopher John Rogers and accessorized with Boucheron jewels.

The 55-year-old actress also dyed her hair blonde for the evening, after filming had left her with silver strands.

Nixon explained why she embraced her natural color on the revival series just hours before it premiered.

“Our chief writer and director, Michael Patrick King, said, ‘You know, a lot of women during the pandemic couldn’t get out to the beauty parlor, so they decided to go gray, and then they decided they liked it.’

So it was going to be one of the women, and we think Miranda will be it,'” Nixon said on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Let us now turn our attention to Kristin Davis, the 56-year-old actress who portrays Charlotte.

