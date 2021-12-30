In 2021, find out which couples from ’90 Day Fiancé’ had children.

Check out which ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples added to their families in 2021 with ’90 Day Fiancé’ Babies.

By 2021, a large number of reality TV stars from 90 Day Fiancé will have given birth to children.

From the original cast members such as Loren and Alexei Bovarnik in the early seasons to Robert and Anny in season 7, many members of the 90 Day Fiancé family have expanded their families.

Let’s take a look at some of the cutest couples and their adorable children as we approach the end of the year.

Loren and Alexei have long been fan favorites in the 90 Day Fiancé series.

The couple made their TV debut in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Loren met Alexei in Israel while working as a medic.

The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and the couple married in both Israel and the United States.

Loren gave birth to their first son in April 2020, but only a few months later, she announced her second pregnancy.

She gave birth to her second child in August 2021, bringing the total number of 90 Day Fiancé babies to four.

Jorge and his ex-wife Anfisa’s first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé was a disaster.

Jorge contacted the 20-year-old Russian after seeing her photos on the internet.

After a lavish European vacation that ended in a fight over a (dollar)10,000 handbag, the couple continued to work on their relationship.

After being arrested for transporting nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, Jorge made headlines.

Jorge has since found love with someone else, which has resulted in a rise in the number of 90 Day Fiancé babies.

Zara, his daughter, was born in April of 2021 to him and his girlfriend Rhoda.

Paul and Karine dominated much of the 90 Day Fiancé news when videos of Karine assaulting Paul surfaced.

A few days later, a disturbing video of Paul screaming at Karine to go to sleep while the children were present went viral on social media.

In February 2021, the couple welcomed a new baby boy into their family despite their rocky relationship.

The couple’s sons, Pierre and Ethan, are now parents.

Robert has the most 90 Day Fiancé children of anyone in the franchise.

He met his wife Anny in…

