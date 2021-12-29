See Which Reality Star Couples Had Children on ’90 Day Fiance’

See Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Had Babies

These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies into their lives, and their little ones are too cute.

Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that they are expecting a baby in July 2018.

“We can’t believe we’re going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” the couple, who married in 2013, said at the time.

“We’re excited for this new adventure, and we’re confident it will bring us closer together.”

God has blessed us once more, and this time we’re as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

The TLC stars previously revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that they had miscarried due to the Colombian native’s type-O negative blood, which was also Rh-negative.

Paola and Russ were worried when they learned they were expecting again.

“We were cautious at first, and when we first found out, we were wary of getting our hopes up,” Russ told Us exclusively at the time.

“[We’re] just trying to protect ourselves,” she added.

You don’t want to get your hopes up because anything could happen, but it’s difficult not to be pumped.

But every morning, I try to find the baby’s heart rate and say, ‘OK, everything is fine.'”

Axel, their baby boy, was born in January of this year.

However, they aren’t the only 90 Day Fiancé stars who have welcomed a new addition to their family.

See which other couples are proud parents in the gallery below.

“We’re all set.

’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth