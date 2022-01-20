Seema Bansal, founder of Venus ET Fleur, shares her Valentine’s Day must-haves for 2022.

Seema Bansal, Founder of Venus ET Fleur, Reveals Her Valentine’s Day Must-Haves for 2022

Seema Bansal, the founder of Venus ET Fleur, is an expert in the fields of flowers and romance.

The businesswoman and her now-husband, Sunny Chadha, founded the bespoke rose atelier in 2015 to elevate the floral industry with luxury gifts and arrangements using their special roses that last a full year.

“When my husband and I first started the business, we saw a gap in the floral industry and felt compelled to fill it.

Our arrangements are truly timeless, which is why our clients come to us for every event, holiday, or celebration that they want to turn into a lasting memory rather than a fleeting moment,” Bansal tells ET.

The Kardashians and Jenners, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Missy Elliott, Meek Mill, Travis Barker, Issa Rae, and others are among those who have used his services.

“Celebrities adore the level of customization that our designers can achieve, resulting in one-of-a-kind arrangements in their homes that no one else has.”

“Our variety of color, design, shape, and size allows Venus ET Fleur to be the perfect addition to any space, regardless of how bold and edgy your style is,” she explains.

Bansal suggests a mix of classic and fun roses for this year’s Valentine’s Day for an extra special touch.

“I’m in love with our neutral suede heart boxes.”

“Our neutral tones are stunning and go so well with any space, making them truly perfect for any time of year,” Bansal says.

“Not only are Venus ET Fleur bouquets a sweet sentiment for Valentine’s Day, but they also provide continued romance, beauty, and decoration for the full year, a reminder of true love after February 14,” says the company.

They’re reminded of that every time they look at our arrangements, and it takes them back to a specific memory,” she continues.

Bansal recommends expressing your gratitude to your loved ones with sweet words and quality time, in addition to giving them a beautiful floral arrangement.

“It’s the little things that make a difference.”

