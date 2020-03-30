Selena, Coyote Ugly, Fifty Shades & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

While we stay at home and continue to socially distance ourselves, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time!

Each week E! always brings the laughs, happy tears and nostalgia with our cherished Movies We Love roster of classic fan-favorite films.

This week is no different. As many of you may be working from home, E! has the perfect slate of movie programming to get you through the week.

Whether you want to have a Jennifer Lopez movie marathon (who doesn’t want to watch The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan on repeat for hours?!)

This week also marks the anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez untimely death, and you can honor the late singer by watching Selena on March 31, exactly 25 years since we lost the star.

You can also indulge in some guilty pleasures like Coyote Ugly or the Fifty Shades films, so really there’s something for everyone to enjoy while cuddled up on the couch.

Check out what Movies We Love are coming to you this week below or watch them online here!

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Tuesday, Mar. 31:

Sex and the City at 3 p.m.

Selena at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 3:

Monster-in-Law at 4:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan at 7 p.m.

The Wedding Planner at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 4:

Monster-in-Law at 9:30 a.m.

The Wedding Planner at 12:00 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan at 2:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey at 5:00 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker at 7:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed at 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 5:

Coyote Ugly at 12:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey at 2:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker at 5:00 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed at 7:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly at 10:00 p.m.

(Originally published Mar. 16 at 10:21 a.m. PT)