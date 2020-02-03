Selena Gomez Can’t Get Over Demi Lovato’s “Beautiful, Inspirational” 2020 Grammys Performance

Selena Gomez couldn’t be more proud of her longtime friend, Demi Lovato.

On Sunday, the superstar singer took the stage at the 2020 Grammys to perform her new song, “Anyone.” The song, which brought tears to Lovato’s eyes during her performance, was recorded just days before her overdose in July 2018.

“I tried to talk to my piano/I tried to talk to my guitar/Talked to my imagination/Confided into alcohol,” Lovato sings on the track. “I tried and tried and tried some more/Told secrets till my voice was sore/Tired of empty conversation/’cause no one hears me anymore.”

“A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs/I feel stupid when I sing,” the lyrics continue. “Nobody’s listening to me/Nobody’s listening.”

But everyone was listening on Sunday night. Lovato received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience following her performance. The 27-year-old star also received much praise online, including a sweet post from Gomez, who starred alongside Lovato on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

In celebration of her pal, Gomez shared a photo of Lovato’s performance on her Instagram Story, writing, “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was.”

“Demi I’m so happy for you,” Gomez continued. “Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

After her time on the Grammys stage, Lovato took to social media to reflect on her “unbelievable” night.

“My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me,” Lovato told her fans. “Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

A source also tells E! News that Lovato is “completely overcome with emotion” from the night and from “everything that she has put into this to get to this moment.”

“It was so real and so raw, it took a lot out of her,” the insider shares. “It was a huge moment that took a lot of courage and she went for it. She’s taking it all in and celebrating a new beginning with her family and friends.”

“She’s feeling touched by the reaction and all of the support. She put herself out there in front of the world and let them in to her darkest time. She feels a sense of relief that it is out and that she can finally start to share her story,” the source continues. “She’s excited to be back and taking the first steps on this new journey.”

Lovato has been hard at work on her new album, which is expected to drop later this year.

“She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day,” a source recently told E! News. “She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out.”

“Anyone” is available now.