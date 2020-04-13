Selena Gomez Claps Back at Critics of Her Love Life

Selena Gomez is firing back at the critics.

Speaking with Interview for its Spring 2020 issue, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer opened up to Amy Schumer about her complex relationship with the media and how it’s shaped her life. While discussing the public’s fascination with her, Gomez shared that her newfound candor is the result of her trying to reclaim her story.

“My intention was never to become a tabloid,” she told Schumer. “So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

Gomez continued, “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

Still on the topic of the media’s perception of her, the “Look At Her Now” singer admitted that she can’t recall a time when she wasn’t under a magnify glass, adding, “What has kept me afloat is that I know eventually it’ll be someone else—and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like, ‘Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and which I’m totally open about, because I believe in seeking help.'”

As for what keeps her grounded, Gomez said that she avoids what’s being said about her. The same goes for her music. As the duo discussed her new album Rare, Schumer was curious to know if Gomez had read any reviews of the critically acclaimed album and how they affected her.

“I’ve read a few, especially because I hadn’t released an album in five years,” she answered. “My friend sent me a couple of good reviews, and it felt amazing, because not all of my albums have been seen that way. I didn’t go beyond that because I know what happens to me. Getting into an internet spiral? I can’t do it.”

But that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t thrilled to finally share what she had been working on with her fans. She continued, “When I’m recording the album, I feel safe. I’m in a bubble, working on things I have full control over. Or if I’m on a set, we’re all just kind of isolated together. That’s definitely what I enjoy. And now that it’s out, I do think it’s been different.”

As for what’s next for the “Souvenir” singer, she said that she is looking forward to working on projects like Netflix’s Living Undocumented that inspire bigger conversations.

“I love music so much, but there are different stories I want to tell,” she explained, adding, “I want to talk about important things. I want the stupid questions about things that nobody cares about to eventually stop. Ask me questions about stuff that matters.”