Selena Gomez Debuts Her Most Stylish Haircut Yet

When you’re ready, come and get a look at Selena Gomez‘s new ‘do.

On Monday, the “Look At Her Now” singer debuted her latest hair transformation on Instagram. Known for her long wavy locks, Selena opted for a shorter, curlier cut to create a modern take on ’80s volume and texture with her shaggy bangs and tight ringlets. Not only did the length of her hair undergo a major refresh, but Selena also lightened her brunette strands with some golden highlights to add some warmth and contrast.

Further confirming that she’s the most stylish of them all, Selena donned a chic grey mock neck sweater to show off her retro-inspired chop. She paired the cozy-yet-elegant piece with a set of icy silver chain mail drop earrings to complete the look. Keeping things warm with her glam, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer opted for a bronzed smoky eye and a coral lip using a slew of undisclosed products from her new beauty line Rare Beauty.

Last week, the Disney alum announced that she was expanding her empire into the beauty space with a line of her own. Expected to launch in the summer of 2020, the Sephora-exclusive line, which is named after her latest album Rare, will strive to encourage everyone “to start embracing their own uniqueness.”

Taking to Instagram to share that Rare Beauty was coming, Selena wrote, “Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait.”

While details regarding the brand’s product line are still under wraps, Selena and the Rare Beauty team have made it clear that the brand will serve to empower, educate and unite. “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health,” a post from Rare Beauty’s official Instagram account stated. “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

Mirroring this sentiment in Rare Beauty’s first promotional video, Selena said in a voice over, “You’re not defined, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”