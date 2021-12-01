Selena Gomez Defends Her ‘Heavy’ Drinking Joke Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Responds to Backlash Over ‘Heavy’ Drinking Joke Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez has made it clear that she can make fun of herself on social media — and that she isn’t here for people who can’t laugh at themselves.

On Tuesday, November 30, the 29-year-old “Rare” singer shared a TikTok video of her reaction to Dr.

Dawn Bentel explains what “heavy” drinking is.

In the video, the doctor says, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks per week for men.”

“Women can have up to eight drinks per week.”

“It’s a joke,” Gomez captioned her duet on the social media app, as she makes worried faces in response to Bentel’s definition of “heavy” alcohol consumption.

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively,” a social media user responded in the comments section of the post.

“Damn you, Selena.”

“It was a joke ass,” the former Disney star shot back.

In 2017, Gomez had a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with lupus.

Francia Raisa, a family friend and actress, donated her organ to the star of Only Murders in the Building.

“My kidneys had stopped working.

“My mentality was to keep going,” Gomez said on the Today show with Raisa, 33, at the time.

“She lived with me during this fascinating period when my kidneys were being replaced.

That was it, and I didn’t want to ask anyone in my life about it.

It was extremely difficult for me to ask someone to do something like that.

She offered to help and did so.

Even for someone who wants to volunteer, finding a match is extremely difficult.

It’s unbelievable that she was a match.

That isn’t true.”

Due to complications, the Grammy nominee’s two-hour surgery took six hours.

“It’s really hard to think about or even swallow,” Gomez said at the time when asked about how her donation changed her life.

“Both my energy and my life have improved.”

The singer of “Lose You to Love Me” has previously reacted to comments about her kidney transplant.

In response to backlash, the Saved by the Bell reboot in 2020 removed a joke about who donated an organ to Gomez.

The Good Fight poked fun at the controversy months later.

