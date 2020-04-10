Selena Gomez Drops “Boyfriend” Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Who will she choose?

Selena Gomez has just dropped the music video for her new song, “Boyfriend.” The song, released this week as a part of the deluxe version of her album Rare, is about looking for love in all the wrong places.

“I want a boyfriend/But I just keep hitting dead ends,” Gomez sings on the track. “Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut/Again and again.”

“I want a boyfriend/Tell me, are there any good ones left?” the 27-year-old star asks. “I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love/Again and again.”

The “Boyfriend” music video shows Gomez searching for that special someone. It appears that Gomez has also dropped a few Easter eggs in the visual. In the video, Gomez, wearing sunglasses at night, can be seen driving down the road in a fast car. The scene has been drawing comparisons to The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” music video, which features a similar shot.

Gomez’s music video also prominently features frogs. And, as fans on social media have pointed out, Gomez’s ex The Weeknd has a scene with a frog in his visual for “Heartless.”

These Easter Eggs come on the heels of the release of two other new Gomez songs, “She” and “Souvenir.” In “Souvenir,” Gomez appears to reference her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd, which ended in late 2017.

“New York back in August/10th floor balcony,” Gomez sings on the track. “Smoke is floating over/Jane and Greenwich Street.”

The lyrics seem to be a nod to the former couple’s time together in New York City in the summer of 2017, where they were spotted on a number of date nights together. Gomez also references The Sunset Tower in Los Angeles in her song lyrics, where she was also spotted spending time with The Weeknd.

Take a look at Gomez’s new music video for “Boyfriend” above!