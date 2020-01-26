Selena Gomez Fangirling Over Jennifer Aniston Is Literally All Of Us

The one where Selena Gomez hangs out with Jennifer Aniston.

The iconic Friends alum served as the guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and one of her guests was none other than the “Rare” singer, who is a Friends superfan.

During her interview with The Morning Show star, Gomez revealed her and her mother’s weekly tradition of watching Friends together and shared the story of the first time she ever met Aniston.

“Rachel was my life!” she said to the audience. “You know what makes me so happy is that I would watch it on Channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom, and I cried when the whole season was over. But what makes me so happy is now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed, and it just makes me so happy for you and the show because it’s iconic.”

The two stars are good pals now, as Aniston revealed in the interview, but Gomez revealed that Aniston didn’t even notice her when they first met.

To be fair, she noted that it was back before she was as famous as she is now.

“You’ve always been so sweet,” Aniston said. “You really are a genuine fan, and it’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza!”

Bringing up their first meeting, Aniston added, “I was told that you recall us meeting for the first time in a bathroom.”

As Gomez explained, “Nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress. And I think we were at Vanity Fair, something event and I was there with my mom.”

“I walked into the bathroom and I saw you,” the “Look At Her Now” singer went on. “And you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back. My heart stopped, and I freaked out, and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I just saw Jennifer Aniston!'”

“Did I say hello?” the 50-year-old star asked. “Did we have a pleasantry?”

“No, you were busy,” Gomez responded.

As Aniston quipped back, “Washing my hands, I hope.”

As Gomez added, “Yeah, you were fine. You were everything that I wanted.”

This interview was everything we wanted.

Of course, they weren’t just there to fangirl over each other. Aniston then congratulated the pop star on Rare debuting at No. 1, then she asked how it all felt.

As Gomez admitted, “I was very nervous. You don’t really know what’s gonna happen, and to get the reviews that I’ve gotten has validated the fact that I do know that I’m a real artist and I work really hard.”

As she added, “I worked my ass off for this.” Aniston is a fan of the album herself—one song in particular.

“I have to say, ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ that’s a very revealing song,” she shared. “And it is nerve-wracking when you are putting your heart out there. And yet, it always seems to pay off because that’s what people really respond to is your authenticity, your beauty and your honesty.”

“Well, I appreciate that,” Gomez responded. “And I think that was the whole point. You know, when I was younger, I felt like it was weakness to be vulnerable and to share my heart with people. And I realized that everybody else seemed to be narrating my life for me, so why don’t I put something out that is my side of the story. It’s not hateful or anything, it’s simply a beautiful moment to let go of, and I was really, really proud of it.”

Can Gomez and Aniston interview each other every day from now on?