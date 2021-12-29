Selena Gomez flaunts a massive, colorful new back tattoo while matching ink with her new bestie Cara Delevingne.

SELENA Gomez has finally revealed the final design of her massive new back tattoo, and it turns out she and her new BFF Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos.

The 29-year-old performer teased the new artwork in a mysterious black-and-white photograph a few weeks ago, but it’s now been colored in and finished.

On Tuesday, the artist shared a photo of the completed piece on Instagram, which was done by popular New York City tattoo shop Bang Bang.

Selena wore a backwards jacket that was left open to reveal her bare back, with her short hair moved away from the middle of her back.

Selena shared an up-close look at the stunning tattoo that has recently appeared on her upper body in a stunning new photo.

A dripping rose runs the length of her spine, just beneath a previous “LXXVI” tattoo on the back of her neck.

The new, vibrant ink was created using bright pink for the flower petals and black and dark pink for the drippings and shadows.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” Bang Bang captioned the shot.

Thank you for being so wonderful all the time.”

On Wednesday, the tattoo shop shocked fans by revealing that Selena wasn’t the only celebrity to get the design, as her new BFF and Only Murders in the Building co-star Cara also got it.

Cara chose a side tattoo over SelGo’s back tattoo.

In a video showcasing the new tattoo, she appeared topless, with the ink dripping down one side of her torso from an inch over her side-boob to a few inches around her hips.

Selena’s is right next to her older LXXVI tattoo, while Cara’s is next to her Roman numerals tattoo, though hers says “XII.”

“Matching for @caradelevingne,” Bang Bang wrote in the caption of the video.

I had a lot of fun making these tattoos, and I appreciate you always believing in me, Cara.

“I didn’t tell them until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever,” says the artist.

After the model joined the season 2 cast of the Disney alum’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, the two have become closer in recent months.

Last month, the two were seen having a good time at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The two made an appearance on the jumbotron while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

As the crowd applauded, they laughed and smiled at each other before Selena turned to kiss her friend on the cheek.

The two cementing… fans are now “screaming” with joy.

