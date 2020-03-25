Selena Gomez Introduces a New Family Member: Meet Her Puppy Daisy

Selena Gomez has an adorable new pal.

On Monday, the “Rare” singer introduced the world to her new puppy Daisy during an Instagram Live. Sitting cozy in her bed, Selena can be seen snuggling up to the sweet pup, which she revealed she is fostering during this period of social distancing. To make things even cuter, her dog Winnie made a cameo and already seemed to be getting along with his new friend.

“I would like to introduce my new family member Daisy,” Selena said as she held Daisy in front of the camera. “Winnie and Daisy are getting along really well. And, I know a few friends are fostering right now just to give, like, animals a safe place. I couldn’t help it. I have to keep her.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities and animal activists have urged people who have the means to foster a pet from their local shelter. Stars like Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone and Kyle Chandler have helped animals in need by fostering furry ones during this time.

“It’s very important for us to support local shelters because they’re getting a lot less foot traffic during this pandemic,” Antoni said in a video posted by Austin Pets Alive! “If you can’t commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well.”

Celebrities are also doing their part by giving back. On March 21, Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it donated $5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe. After learning of the mask shortage in New York hospitals, Christian Siriano and his design team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. To ensure that food banks remain stocked for those who need them, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Using social media to connect with fans, stars like Kevin Bacon have seized the opportunity to promote safe practices in the wake of the pandemic. The Footloose actor launched his new #IStayHomeFor initiative to encourage social distancing and prevent further spread of the virus. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re gonna slow down the spread of this coronavirus,” he said via Instagram. “Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for.”

To keep spirits high, Jon Bon Jovi shared that he’s writing a song called “Do What You Can” and asked his fans to share their stories to fill the remaining verses of the song. “These are tough times we’re going through. Uncharted territory,” the Bon Jovi rocker said. “The great unknown. But one thing is for sure, we’re gonna make it through. Now I did what I do best, which was sit down with my guitar and try to put something to words for you, maybe brighten up your day. Here’s my idea: We write this one together.”