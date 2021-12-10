Selena Gomez Is ‘Excited’ to Work With Cara Delevingne on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez Is ‘Overjoyed’ to Work With Cara Delevingne on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have been friends for a long time, and now they’re co-workers! The two stars are currently filming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building together.

Here’s everything we know about Cara Delevingne’s new role, as well as what Selena Gomez had to say about working with her.

At a Knicks game, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne share a sweet kiss cam moment https:t.coEANVKLdflBpic.twitter.comApYOuIiXXi

Gomez and Delevingne have been friends for a long time.

On November 3, they were last seen together at a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden.

When the Fenty model and the Wizards of Waverly Placeactor appeared on the jumbotron, they shared a cute moment.

While they both smiled and laughed, Gomez leaned over and kissed Delevingne on the cheek.

Throughout the years, the two friends have been photographed numerous times together.

They’ve posed together at events, but they’ve also bonded on vacations in helicopters and yachts away from the red carpet.

Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu series starring and executive produced by Gomez, has cast Delevingne in a new role.

In season two, the model will join the cast.

The new season is currently filming and could premiere as early as mid-2022, despite the lack of a premiere date.

Delevingne will play Alice, according to Elle, who is “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

Gomez said she’s “so excited” to work with Delevingne in an interview with Extra on June 6.

“We just finished our first day together yesterday, and it’s a lot of fun to work with your friends.”

We’d never worked together before – well, we had a long time ago, but it was for something completely different – and it’s been a lot of fun! We were just dying of laughter the whole time because we know each other so well.”

“Well, they actually wanted her, and then I was just like, giving them a little push,” Gomez said when asked if she had anything to do with Delevingne’s casting.

Gomez mentioned that she and Delevingne had previously collaborated “a long time ago,” most likely referring to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video from 2015.

Swift’s music video featured Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya, Ellen Pompeo, and Lena Dunham, among others.

