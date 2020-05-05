Selena Gomez Is Getting Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show on HBO Max

Selena Gomez is stepping into the kitchen for HBO Max. The new unscripted series, which is untitled at the moment, is executive produced by Gomez and will star the singer-actress as she navigates new territory: cooking while at home in quarantine.

The 10-episode series will debut later in summer 2020 on HBO Max, the new streaming platform from WarnerMedia launching May 27.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” Gomez said in a statement.

In a press release, HBO Max said Gomez has been spending more time in her kitchen than ever imagined. Each episode of the series will feature Gomez joined by a master chef, remotely, to tackle a variety of cuisines. The chefs will share tips and each episode will highlight a food-related charity. HBO Max said “this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

Gomez is no stranger to executive producing duties. She’s behind Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented. HBO Max, which will be home to new and old movies and TV shows, launches May 27.