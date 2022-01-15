Selena Gomez Remembers Andy Samberg Deflecting ‘Weird Questions’ for Her in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

The next question is this:

Andy Samberg has served as a buffer for Selena Gomez in the past when things have gotten awkward during Hotel Transylvania press junkets.

In fact, it became something of a bonding experience for the cast of the hit animated franchise, which has been running since 2012.

Gomez has a lot of experience giving interviews, having spent most of her life in front of the camera, first on Barney and Friends and The Wizards of Waverly Place, then on Only Murders in the Building.

She’s worked in a variety of settings, including radio, print, and talk shows.

Throughout it all, the Grammy nominee has been bombarded with questions.

She’s spoken openly about her new album, movie, and personal life.

The singer and actress is known for being open about her personal life.

Her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended for good in 2018, is perhaps the most notable.

In the aftermath, Gomez was open about the breakup.

She’s also discussed mental health, why she chose to stop using social media (Gomez’s Instagram password is a mystery even to her), and more.

Gomez has had her share of awkward moments over the years, likely resulting from thousands of interviews.

Gomez and Samberg reminisced about their early days as Mavis and Johnny while promoting the final Hotel Transylvania film.

When asked what brought them together after meeting for the first time to promote the film, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer recalled Samberg assisting her in answering “weird” questions.

“Andy was a wonderful guy.

In January 2022, Gomez told USA Today, “I was a little pipsqueak back then, and he was making me laugh.”

“He would deflect strange questions, which was very nice.”

“I remember feeling at ease, like, ‘This is fun,'” she continued.

Samberg chimed in, saying he’d rather not be in Gomez’s shoes after the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine wrapped in 2021.

“It’s fun working with Selena on the press.”

He explained that she receives a much wider range of questions than he does.

“Watching it has been fascinating to me.

She handles it gracefully, but I wouldn’t trade.”

Despite the fact that Samberg joked about Mavis and Johnny being a “good onscreen couple,” it’s time for him and Gomez to say their goodbyes to the characters.

Samberg isn’t a fan of the Hotel Transylvania films or other animated films like Coco, Encanto, or Moana…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.