Selena Gomez Responds to a Fan Who Criticizes Her Drinking After Kidney Transplant in a Rare Observation

Selena Gomez Responds to a Fan Who Criticizes Her Drinking After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment in her most recent TikTok video, addressing a fan’s complaint.

The pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr.

Dawn Bentel explains what it means to drink “heavily.”

Bentel explains in the video that “heavy drinking” is defined as “15 or more drinks per week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women,” as Gomez cringes sheepishly.

“It’s a joke,” Gomez captioned her Instagram post, but some of her followers didn’t seem to think it was funny.

“So one of your best friends donates her kidney to you, and you continue to binge drink.”

“Damn Selena,” one follower commented, to which Gomez replied, “It was a joke a–.” Gomez had a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus, and her replacement kidney was donated by her friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa.

It’s a joke. (hashtag)duet with @drdawnbantel

In the year 2020, Gomez was offended by a joke in the Saved by the Bell reboot in which a group of characters debated who donated her kidney, naming Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber among the candidates.

“The Saved by the Bell scene about Selena’s health upset her a lot, and she thought it was bullying and offensive,” a source told ET at the time.

“She felt as if her kidney transplant, as well as the transplants of others, had been used as a joke at her expense.”

After the joke, the show’s producers apologized.

“We sincerely regret our error.

Selena’s health was never meant to be trivialized.

According to Variety, “We have been in contact with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” according to their statement.

The publication contacted Gomez’s representatives for comment, but they did not respond right away.

Fans were not only outraged by these references, but Francia Raisa, Gomez’s friend who donated her kidney to her, also spoke out on social media about the controversy.

She accepted the show’s apologies but expressed her desire for everyone to take this situation seriously.

“I appreciate the apology,” Raisa wrote, “but let’s not forget about the donors who may have been offended and dismissed as a result of the spray paint written on the wall.”

