Selena Gomez Reveals What Helps Her Get Out of Bed When She’s Having a Hard Time “Getting Out of Bed”

In an Instagram video for her new company Wondermind, Selena Gomez shared the tricks and activities that help her “get out of bed” when her mental health makes it difficult.

You’re not alone if your mental health makes it difficult to get out of bed in the morning.

Selena Gomez is in the same boat as you.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, ahead of the launch of her new mental health company Wondermind next year, the Only Murders in the Building star shared her daily mental health tips in an open Instagram video.

Selena admitted that she isn’t always good at “taking care of her mind” when asked how she does so.

“Sometimes I’m not good at it,” she admitted, “like when I wake up and I have a hard time getting out of bed.”

She did, however, share a few tips that she’s picked up over the years that help her get ready in the morning.

“First and foremost, picking up the phone and calling someone helps me,” she said.

The 29-year-old actress also suggested delving deeper into your emotional state, figuring out why you’re feeling this way, and figuring out which tools are most effective for you.

Selena explained, “I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what I’m feeling and the triggers that happen to me.”

“I think what helps me understand myself a little better is taking a step back and thinking about all the tools I’ve learned and trying to apply them in my daily life.”

That’s usually how I get by.”

She also suggested working out as a beneficial activity.

She moaned, “I despise working out!”

“It’s not fun, but I’ve recently started doing intense boxing classes, and it’s really helped me get a lot of frustration, as well as just energy, out, and it feels great.”

Selena has become more open about the importance of talking about mental health and her own personal mental health journey over the last few years.

Selena revealed that she is bipolar in an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus in 2020, and she has since launched a number of mental health initiatives, including her beauty brand Rare Beauty’s MentalHealth101 campaign and now her new company Wondermind.

Selena, her mother, and Mandy co-founded the company…

