Selena Gomez Sends a Powerful Message To An Ex In New Song “Feel Me”

The heart wants what it wants…and that’s more music from Selena Gomez.

And now, she’s here to deliver. On Friday, the superstar gifted fans with the new track “Feel Me,” released as a bonus track to her album Rare. But, as it turns out, it’s a beat Selenators have been anxiously waiting for since 2016. “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since,” she tweeted at midnight. “Soo you asked and I listened. Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere.”

On the upbeat, catchy song, the 27-year-old seems to be talking to a former lover, declaring herself an honest and faithful partner. “No one love you like I love ya / never cheat, never lie,” she sings. “Never put no one above ya / I have you space and time.”

And despite the end of the relationship, she reminds her ex that she can never be forgotten. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me,” she belts out. “Every time you dance with somebody / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me.”

As she has often promised, her new work has given fans an intimate, candid look into her life, covering everything from her private heath battles to her relationship with Justin Bieber. For instance, take “Lose You to Love Me,” where she seems to hint at the on-again, off-again duo’s split in 2018. Months later, he would propose to now-wife Hailey Bieber.

“I gave my all and they all know it / You tore me down and now it’s showing,” Gomez sings. “In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it /In the thick of healing.”

She would seemingly reference their love once again on her anthem “Look At Me Now.” After all, in her heart, she knew it was time to open up about all her experiences, both good and bad.

“It’s interesting to see how far I’ve come,” she recalled in an interview with Radio Disney. “Me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done. I can’t be unauthentic. I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been.”

And that’s why fans just can’t get enough.