Selena Gomez Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Her “Boyfriend” Music Video

Lights, camera, action!

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez gave fans a closer look at her new “Boyfriend” music video with a behind-the-scenes featurette. Taking to Instagram announce the video’s release, Selena wrote, “No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the ‘Boyfriend’ video. Go behind the scenes now.”

In the behind-the-scenes extra, Selena kicks things off by getting into the driver’s seat of a car. Parked in front of a green screen, she looks into the camera and says, “We are shooting my video for ‘Boyfriend.'” Moving on, the camera follows the “Lose You To Love Me” singer as she walks into a poker game.

In between takes, Selena addresses the camera again and provides some insight on what the music video is about: “Basically, the song is saying, ‘I want a boyfriend.’ And so obviously, it’s centered around me going around and seeing these guys.” As she continues, the scenes she’s describing appear in a montage.

“But I pull up to this dry cleaner’s and get this potion from these cool girls,” she adds. “Clearly, it’s, like, a love sort of potion. And I go on these dates with three different guys.”

Before shooting a formal dinner date scene, Selena is filmed walking on set donning a stunning gown. Proving that she’s a die-hard member of the Bachelor Nation, she jokes, “I’m on The Bachelorette. I’m going on my next date.”

Updating fans on her fictional date while in the hair and makeup chair, the “Look At Her Now” singer admits that the video is starting to feel real. “Date number 3 was for sure a success,” she says. “It actually feels like dating.” Back in her chair after another successful date, she adds, “But I’m so engaged in what he was saying that I kept messing up the lyrics as I was…because I was talking to him.”

But as Selenators already know, it’s no longer smooth sailing for the potential suitors from there. Addressing the camera once again, Selena explains, “And then, at the end of the video, I turn them into toads.”

Thrilled to be working with her amphibian co-stars, Selena is seen playing with one of her toads in between takes. But the little guy appears to be a camera shy and jumps out of the “Souvenir” singer’s hands. After freaking out over the slimy scene-stealer, Selena exclaims, “I’m not going to kiss it.” Reflecting on the scene, she gushes, “It was so cool. I’ve never held a toad. And, I think it’s, like, people are so scared of them because of the texture, but they’re actually so sweet.”

Go behind the scenes of the “Boyfriend” music video with Selena in the video above!