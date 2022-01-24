Selena Gomez Wore These Unique Uggs to Set — Zappos Has the Same Pair!

Selena Gomez is a one-of-a-kind Hollywood celebrity.

She is a triple threat in the entertainment industry as an actress, singer, and producer.

Rare Beauty is the makeup line that the multi-talented star has launched.

It’s no surprise, then, that her personal style is unique.

Everyone is wearing Uggs these days, but the majority of them have chosen the classic sheepskin style with a clean silhouette.

Gomez, on the other hand, chose a unique design.

The star of Only Murders in the Building showed up in a pair of Ugg Bailey Button II Boots just a few weeks ago.

Gomez has worn these classic chestnut shoes before, in December and even last January — they’re clearly one of her favorite winter boots.

Make a statement with your street style in this Zappos find!

Zappos is currently offering the Ugg Bailey Button II for (dollar)180!

The Ugg Bailey Button II is a fresh take on the classic winter boot, complete with extra sweet details.

These boots have an elastic closure and a wood button with the Ugg logo.

They’re plush sheepskin lined for added warmth and are both comfortable and durable.

These mid-calf boots are water and stain resistant, so they’ll keep you dry in the rain.

In addition, they come in five different colors: chestnut, black, brown, grey, and pink.

“They’re my go-to shoes in the winter,” one shopper said about the Ugg Bailey Button II.

“They make my outfit pop when worn with leggings and I feel all toasty warm,” another customer said. “In true Ugg tradition, these boots are cuddly and warm,” according to this five-star review.

The sensation is similar to that of wearing slippers.

“It’s just so cozy!”

Combine these boots with a sweatshirt, plaid coat, scarf, and tote bag to channel Gomez’s effortless cool style.

It has a luxurious, laid-back vibe to it.

Uggs and black leggings are a classic combination that never goes out of style.

Selena Gomez Wore These Unique Uggs to Set — Shop the Same Pair From Zappos