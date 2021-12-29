Selena Gomez’s go-to tattoo artist finally shares a close-up of her new back tattoo.

On Tuesday, December 28, celebrity tattooist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared an up-close — and in color! — look at Selena Gomez’s new back tattoo, which has been causing quite a stir.

Selena Gomez Debuts a Huge Back Tattoo — and It’s Open to Interpretation

A large, intricately detailed rose covers the upper half of her back between her shoulder blades in this jaw-dropping design.

It was inspired by watercolor artwork, according to the tattoo artist’s most recent Instagram post (see here).

So, in keeping with the watercolor theme, McCurdy made the rose’s stem look like it’s dripping down the back of the Only Murders in the Building star.

That it does, in fact!

The NYC-based tattoo artist teased a photo of the 29-year-old’s new ink earlier this month, on December 15.

Fans couldn’t figure out what the image depicted because it was black and white and taken from a distance.

They’ve flocked to McCurdy’s post’s comments section to praise the artsy design now that it’s out there.

One person commented, “I love it and I love her!! She’s stunning.”

“WOOOW THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” said another.

“I’d like to know the meaning of her tattoo,” a third said. Gomez has yet to comment on the design or post an image of it to her social media feed as of this writing.

Stylish, on the other hand, is confident that she will reveal more information in the future.

After all, she’s previously discussed her extensive tattoo collection.

To put things in perspective, the Disney Channel alum has at least 16 tattoos, the first of which was a music note on her wrist in 2012.

Many people mistook the design for a heart at the time, but she clarified it was an eighth note in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“For some reason, everyone thought it was a heart,” she told the outlet at the time. “But music is a big influence in my life.”

A neck tattoo that says “rare” in script is another unique design Gomez recently added to her collection.

She received it in 2020 (of course, from Bang Bang), the same year as her third studio album of the same name.

Clearly, Gomez is a tattoo aficionado!

