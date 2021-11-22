Selena Gomez’s mother lashes out at body shamers after her daughter revealed a life-threatening health problem.

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez’s mother, is shutting down body shamers.

After making an appearance on the Dec.

She claims she received some unsolicited advice and hurtful criticism regarding her appearance and weight after appearing on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine in 2021 alongside her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.

They had no idea Teefey was fighting for her life with her health and had gained weight as a result.

Teefey was told to “lose weight” in an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot of a private message she claims is from an unknown user, and it was one of the nicer comments she received.

“I wasn’t going to talk about it,” she captioned the photo in part, “but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out, comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me.”

“However, I was out of the hospital for about three to twelve weeks due to double pneumonia.”

I was told I only had a few days left.”

Mandy Teefey (@mandyteefey) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Teefey believes her survival is a miracle.

She attributes her survival to the medical staff and the love and support she received from her family.

The fight, however, was not easy.

She went on to say, “I fought.”

“The doctors battled it out, and I was one of the lucky ones who survived.”

She was diagnosed with double pneumonia, which resulted in “inflammation from the infection,” causing her to gain more than 60 pounds.

She, on the other hand, was unfazed.

“I never gave up on myself or Wondermind becoming a reality,” she said, pointing to a new mental health organization she co-founded with her daughters.

“I had no business being at a photo shoot,” she added.

So, yesterday was a beautiful day filled with personal attacks for many reasons.

I’m in good health, and I’ll work at my own pace to improve myself.

It’s a miracle I’m still alive, and I don’t mind if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8.”

