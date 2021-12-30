Selena Quintanilla-Pérez had only one Top 40 hit, and her husband wished he could hear it in the studio.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez wrote some of the most memorable songs of the 1990s.

Despite this, her music did not have a strong presence on the American pop charts.

Only one of her songs made it into the top 40 in that country.

Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, explained her feelings about the song during an interview.

Dreaming of You was Selena’s final album.

It was only a few months after her death in 1995 that it was made public.

A mix of English and Spanish songs were featured on Dreaming of You.

Dreaming of You was the first Latin album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, according to E! Online.

The album’s title track, according to Pérez, is significant.

“I remember ‘Dreaming of You,’ and I think I’ve told this story a couple of times in interviews, where that song meant a lot to me,” he said.

“I remember she recorded that one in Corpus [Christi]… and I wasn’t there when she was tracking it because I was working on another project for her father at the time.”

Chris Perez, Selena Quintanilla’s husband, admits they’d begun talking about starting a family before her tragic death.

Selena requested that her husband listen to “Dreaming of You” because she was passionate about the song.

“She called, and she… really wanted me to go over and check it out, the song,” Pérez recalled, adding, “Looking back on it now and reliving that, I know she was calling me because she was really proud of her performance on that song.”

And I know she loved it and gave it her all, and I think it shows when you hear the song.”

Pérez was disappointed that he didn’t come to the studio to hear “Dreaming of You” in retrospect, despite the fact that he said he was in the studio with Selena plenty of other times.

He had no idea she would die young, at the age of 23.

Madison Taylor Baez, who plays Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” talks about her beautiful relationship with the actress.

Selena’s single “Dreaming of You” was a hit.

It got to No. 1 on the charts.

The song peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 20 weeks.

Selena’s single is her only chart-topper.

On the same-named album, “Dreaming of You” was released.

Dreaming of You reached the number one spot….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.