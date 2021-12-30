Selena Quintanilla-Pérez only had one Top 40 hit, and her husband wished he had been able to hear it in the studio.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez only had one Top 40 hit, and her husband wished he could have heard it in the recording studio.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is responsible for some of the most well-known songs from the 1990s.

Despite this, her music did not chart well in the United States.

In that country, only one of her songs reached the top 40.

During an interview, Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, discussed how she felt about the song.

Selena’s final studio album was Dreaming of You.

It was only made public a few months after her death in 1995.

Dreaming of You featured a mix of English and Spanish songs.

According to E! Online, Dreaming of You was the first Latin album to chart at number one on the Billboard 200.

According to Pérez, the album’s title track is essential.

“I remember ‘Dreaming of You,’ and I believe I’ve mentioned this story in interviews where that song meant a lot to me,” he said.

“I remember her recording it in Corpus [Christi], and I wasn’t there because I was working on another project [for]her father at the time.”

Selena asked her husband to come to the studio to hear “Dreaming of You” because she was so enthusiastic about it.

“She called and she really wanted me to come over and check it out, the song,” Pérez said, adding, “Looking back on it now and reliving that, I know she was calling me because she was really proud of her performance on that song.”

And I know she cared about it and gave it her all, and I believe it shows in the song.”

In retrospect, Pérez was disappointed that he didn’t come to the studio to listen to “Dreaming of You,” despite the fact that he claimed he had been in the studio with Selena many times before.

He had no idea she would die at the young age of 23.

The single “Dreaming of You” by Selena Gomez was a hit.

It reached the number one position.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the song reached number 22 and stayed there for 20 weeks.

Selena’s only number-one single.

The song “Dreaming of You” was included on the album of the same name.

