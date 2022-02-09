Self-Care Routine of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s Routine for Self-Care

Jennifer Lopez has a hectic schedule, but she prioritizes her health.

Lopez revealed what she does every day to stay grounded and be her most authentic self.

Saying daily affirmations is an important part of Lopez’s self-care regimen.

She told Rolling Stone that after her children Max and Emme Muiz were born in 2008, she became more “spiritual.”

She not only goes to therapy and prays, but she also repeats affirmations every day.

“I am whole; I am good on my own; I love the universe, the universe loves me,” she affirms, according to the publication.

Lopez’s spirituality appears to have influenced her offspring.

In 2020, her daughter published her first book, Lord Help Me.

Muiz discussed her book and what she typically prays for during an interview with Elle.

She says, “What I’m most grateful for is what I’m praying about.”

“I cherish the time I get to spend with my family.”

Lopez also prefers to focus on the things for which she is grateful.

She tells Rolling Stone that she tries to focus on gratitude in her daily life.

She is grateful for the people in her life and the opportunities she has each day to do what she enjoys.

“I try to live from a place of gratitude all of the time,” Lopez says.

“However, if you ask me what my first thought was today, it was ‘Thank you.'”

God, thank you for today.

Thank you for allowing me to live my life as it is.’

Lopez works out on a regular basis.

Lopez does intense workouts like boxing, Pilates, platypus walks, side kicks, squat jumps, and sumo lunges, according to personal trainer David Kirsch.

Lopez, he claims, is dedicated to staying in shape and takes her workouts seriously.

Lopez is also concerned with the amount of sleep she receives.

She tries to get between 6 and 8 hours of sleep, despite the fact that she doesn’t go to bed until 5:00 a.m.

Dr.

Oz wishes she could get 11 hours of sleep every night, but with her busy schedule, it doesn’t appear that she will be able to do so anytime soon.

Lopez claims that making the world a better place is her primary goal.

She wants to put her platform to good use…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.