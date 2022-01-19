Selina Wu Leaves Port Charles — But For How Long? ‘General Hospital’ Arrivals and Departures: Selina Wu Leaves Port Charles — But For How Long?

Lydia Look temporarily leaves the canvas on this week’s General Hospital comings and goings.

Selina Wu’s actor is a well-liked character among fans.

Look was expected to play a larger role in future episodes, according to fans.

However, it appears that fans will have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Brad’s storyline has recently resurfaced, and fans of General Hospital have been enjoying it.

That was due to Parry Shen’s portrayal of the character, as well as the fact that his trial will have a negative impact on his entire family.

However, as we previously reported, Brad’s return has put a strain on Sonny and Mrs.

Wu acted as a middleman.

The truce would have been broken if Brad screwed up again.

Furthermore, according to Soaps.com, the next step isn’t the best in this situation.

“Miss.

“Wu, who turns out to be her brother’s given-up-for-adoption son,” they reported, “went to Sonny in the hopes that he would put in a good word for Brad, or at the very least not jeopardize his chances of getting a fair hearing.”

“It was interesting to note that, while Sonny declared that no one in his family would stand up to Brad, it was clear that Michael didn’t share that sentiment.

Michael stated that he would speak at the hearing, though he did appear to agree not to pull strings behind the scenes as he did in Nina’s case.”

Fans of General Hospital will have to wait a while longer for Mrs.

It will be revealed what Wu’s next move is.

Mrs. Lydia Look, according to Soaps.com.

Wu’s portrayer has walked away from the canvas.

Look will be visiting her mother in Singapore, which explains why.

“December January is family time — and that always comes first,” Look said, assuring fans that she would return soon.

Look can’t wait to return, according to the outlet, because she’ll be playing a bigger role in the coming weeks.

Mrs.

Wu on General Hospital will be seeing a lot more of her in the near future.

Who is this Mark Teschner?

“Don’t you think you should be more focused on your own life?” #GHpic.twitter.com/9Ij2aqbYIV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 17, 2022