Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause celebrates ‘good news’ with cast as fans suspect Netflix series has been renewed

SELLING Sunset’s Chrishell Stause shared a snap of herself celebrating with her cast members, as fans suspect the hit series has been renewed.

The 39-year-old Netflix star posted a group shot on board a boat on Instagram, teasing some “good news” she has to stay quiet about.

Chrishell was joined by her Selling Sunset co-stars Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

In the photo, the bikini-clad women playfully posed alongside an ocean backdrop.

The group appeared delighted as they soaked up the sun on board the luxury boat.

Chrishell captioned the snap: “Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about😳 🙌🏽 #SellingSunset #Season3 #Netflix.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many speculating the show is returning for a fourth season.

One wrote: “There’s going to be a 4th season?👀 .”

Another exclaimed: “Hope it’s that Season 4 is confirmed!”

A third added: “Selling sunset has been picked up for a season 4!!!!!!! Omg I’m so excited lol.”

It’s certainly been a rollercoaster few months for Chrishell, who split from ex-husband Justin Hartley last year.

The couple’s divorce played out on the third series of the Netflix show.

Since then, sources revealed to Us Weekly that the This Is Us star’s inner circle are happy he broke up with Chrishell.

The insider told the publication: “Justin’s friends are glad that Chrishell is no longer in his life and that he can move on.

“He is doing well right now, and while it’s been disappointing that he is being dragged into story lines on reality TV, he knew that he should expect this.”

The source added that the 43-year-old actor is a “great, stand-up guy” and said: “He wants to move on with his life in a classy way.”

It’s also believed that “Chrishell was very jealous of lots of women Justin interacted with, even if it was people he solely had strict work relationships with.”

The former couple married in 2017.

The actor cited irreconcilable differences as his reasoning for the divorce in the November filing.

Chrishell has since unfollowed Justin’s 16-year-old daughter Isabella on social media, with the teen returning the favour.