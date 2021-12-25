Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander discusses her “difficult” Christmas after a stillbirth.

Maya Vander of Selling Sunset talked about how she and her husband David Miller are doing everything they can for their children Aiden and Elle this holiday season, just two weeks after her son was stillborn.

Maya Vander revealed that her baby boy Mason died in a stillbirth earlier this month, and now she’s opening up about her grief over the holidays.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned,” the star of Selling Sunset captioned a photo of her family in front of their tree.

“Today was Mason’s day to return home with us,” says the narrator.

While she smiled in the photo, which also included her husband David Miller and their children Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months, she also admitted that appearances can be deceiving.

“It’s been challenging,” she wrote.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Our family is taking things one day at a time and doing everything we can for the kids.

The kindness and messages that have been sent to me have left me speechless.

We are grateful for our children and trust that everything will turn out fine.”

“I’d like to wish everyone a happy holiday season!” she continued.

“I hope and believe the [rainbow emoji, prayer hand emoji]will appear after the storm.”

“They couldn’t find the heartbeat” when Maya went to the doctor at 38 weeks pregnant, she said in an interview with E! News.

“I did an ultrasound, and they confirmed that the baby had died, unfortunately…I just went to the hospital and attended a delivery, and unfortunately, the outcome was not what I had hoped for.”

She was so distressed that she decided to share her ordeal in the hopes of connecting with other women who, unfortunately, can relate.

“I realized I’m not the only woman who has had this experience,” she told E!.

“I read a lot of accounts from other women who had similar experiences to mine.

It allows me to connect with other women who have been through similar experiences and can relate to the pain—the painful situation—because no one expects something like that.”

