Senna and Lux, Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s twins, have the cutest photos together.

Senna and Lux, Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s twins, have spent a lot of time together since their arrival in June 2021.

The little ones were born via C-section to the Shades of Rose designer.

“The @Luyendyktwins are here,” her husband wrote on Instagram at the time.

Everything went smoothly for Momma and the babies.

Thank you all for your support as we spend time cherishing these memories.”

Two days later, the Bachelor alums posted a birth vlog in which they discussed their baby girl’s respiratory issues in detail.

In the YouTube video, a nurse said, “Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life.”

“Some babies require it for a few days.

It all depends on the situation.

If she needs respiratory support for a few more hours after the doctor returns, she might get a chest X-ray to get a better picture of what’s going on.”

The Bachelor Nation members later revealed that, while their baby boy was ready to leave the hospital, his twin sister was not.

The Virginia native wrote on Instagram at the time, “Little sis has to stay behind for now.”

“I’ve never experienced such heartbreak.”

Please say a prayer for our little girl.”

“Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, and double the snuggles,” the fashion designer continued.

I’m looking forward to seeing you both when you get back.”

Luyendyk Jr. described Senna as the “best early Father’s Day present” when she returned home.

“Lauren surprised me this morning when she brought her home from the hospital,” the Dutchman wrote on Instagram.

“Love our fam,” his wife commented on the social media post.

Let’s not forget [our eldest daughter, Alessi’s]pterodactyl screams in the background while we were taking this picture.”

Her younger siblings had the sweetest reaction to the former ABC personalities’ toddler.

When Alessi first saw Lux, she took him in her arms and showed him around his nursery.

Luyendyk Jr. captioned sibling photos on Instagram with the caption, “Already loves her brother so much.”

“Thank you all for your kind words and for watching our YouTube vlog.

Alessi meeting her younger brother today was cuter than words could describe.”

